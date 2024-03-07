Sport

Eastern Cape Iinyathi slip to defeat in Polokwane

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 07 March 2024

Marco Marais and Jason Niemand’s valiant effort with the bat were in vain as the Eastern Cape Iinyathi suffered a narrow seven-run loss to the Limpopo Impalas in their opening Division 2 match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at the Polokwane Cricket Club on Wednesday. ..

