“We are planning for Saturday as things stand now,” the most successful coach in SA basketball history, with five national titles, said.
“We have to be realistic of what we are doing as a team and as other teams are here to compete as well and we must show them some respect.
“When we started in the tournament [2022] it was a new journey but now we are clear about the things that we want to achieve as a ball club,” he said.
With the SA sporting fraternity basking in the solid performance of the national soccer team at the African Cup of Nations and the Springboks’ heroics at the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023, expectations will be for the Tigers to proceed to the next round with flying colours, especially with the advantage of playing at home.
There will also be additional pressure for the side to showcase how basketball, which is not the first-choice sport for the majority of children across the country’s nine provinces, has grown in the country and its potential in years to come.
Ngwenya is aware of the pressure that expectation from fans brings.
“We have prepared to absorb the pressure. Playing at home for the first time is difficult but we have to put on a spectacle and showcase what we can do on home soil,” Ngwenya said.
He said they had emphasised working on the issue of having slow starts.
In the BAL qualifiers, the Tigers had to play catch-up in the majority of their games.
They were forced to throw the kitchen sink at Uganda’s City Oilers to win their East Division Elite 16 final 70-68 after trailing 37-36 at halftime.
The weekend fixtures at SunBet Arena are:
Saturday: FUS Rabat Basketball (Morocco) vs Petro de Luanda (4pm); Cape Town Tigers (SA) vs Dynamo Basketball Club (7pm)
Sunday: Dynamo vs FUS Rabat (4pm); Cape Town Tigers vs Petro de Luanda (7pm)
• Anathi Wulushe is in Pretoria as a guest of BAL
DispatchLIVE
Cape Town Tigers reach for stars as basketball fever hits SA
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Cape Town Tigers’ head coach Florsheim Ngwenya has high expectations as his side head into the fourth edition of the Basketball African League in Pretoria on Saturday.
“If you ask me what my wish list is, I want to make it as far as I can.
“In fact, I want to be in the final,” he said.
Two-time BAL quarterfinalists and 2023 BNL (SA domestic league) champions Cape Town Tigers are grouped in their first Kalahari Conference group phase with four-time participants Petro de Luanda (Angola) and newcomers Dynamo (Burundi) and FUS Rabat (Morocco).
They open their group campaign of six games by facing a familiar outfit Dynamo at the SunBet Arena on Saturday (7pm).
The Tigers reigned supreme in a 76-61 win against the Burundians when the sides met in the qualifying tournaments organised by FIBA Africa in November in Johannesburg.
Despite that result, Ngwenya maintains the team are not getting ahead of themselves and that the recipe to success is to treat their opponents with respect if they are to get out of the group and go deep in the continental showpiece.
“As a club, we literally take each game as it comes, we don’t want to plan too far ahead,” Ngwenya said.
“We are planning for Saturday as things stand now,” the most successful coach in SA basketball history, with five national titles, said.
“We have to be realistic of what we are doing as a team and as other teams are here to compete as well and we must show them some respect.
“When we started in the tournament [2022] it was a new journey but now we are clear about the things that we want to achieve as a ball club,” he said.
With the SA sporting fraternity basking in the solid performance of the national soccer team at the African Cup of Nations and the Springboks’ heroics at the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023, expectations will be for the Tigers to proceed to the next round with flying colours, especially with the advantage of playing at home.
There will also be additional pressure for the side to showcase how basketball, which is not the first-choice sport for the majority of children across the country’s nine provinces, has grown in the country and its potential in years to come.
Ngwenya is aware of the pressure that expectation from fans brings.
“We have prepared to absorb the pressure. Playing at home for the first time is difficult but we have to put on a spectacle and showcase what we can do on home soil,” Ngwenya said.
He said they had emphasised working on the issue of having slow starts.
In the BAL qualifiers, the Tigers had to play catch-up in the majority of their games.
They were forced to throw the kitchen sink at Uganda’s City Oilers to win their East Division Elite 16 final 70-68 after trailing 37-36 at halftime.
The weekend fixtures at SunBet Arena are:
Saturday: FUS Rabat Basketball (Morocco) vs Petro de Luanda (4pm); Cape Town Tigers (SA) vs Dynamo Basketball Club (7pm)
Sunday: Dynamo vs FUS Rabat (4pm); Cape Town Tigers vs Petro de Luanda (7pm)
• Anathi Wulushe is in Pretoria as a guest of BAL
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos