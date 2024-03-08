The SA Football Association (Safa) headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg, were raided by the serious commercial crime investigation unit, a division of the Hawks, on Friday in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to Safa president Danny Jordaan.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon that allegations “are that between 2014 and 2018 the president of Safa [Jordaan] used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for personal protection and a public relations company without the authorisation of the Safa board.
“The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3m,” Mogale said in a statement sent to the media on Friday.
During the raid, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB [drive] and documents were seized,” added Mogale.
Asked to give more details about the Hawks' actions, Mogale referred to the statement, saying there was nothing more she would add as they were continuing with their investigations.
Safa's communications manager Mninawa Ntloko was not available to take calls and didn't reply to the messages sent to his phone on Friday.
The story will be updated as soon as Safa responds.
Safa offices raided by the Hawks over loss of R1.3m linked to Jordaan
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
