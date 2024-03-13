TS Galaxy coach Ramović confident Bernard Parker will play before end of the season

“He is an unbelievable player, one of the best South African players after Benni McCarthy,” said Ramović.
Asked about the makeup of D’General, which has links to Sekhukhune United star midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo, Ramović said they have a good idea of who they will be coming up against.
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović is confident veteran attacker Bernard Parker will play competitive professional football before the end of the season after he was cleared by doctors to start full contact training.
The former Bafana Bafana attacker has been out of action since October when he suffered a broken leg in an over-the-top challenge by Bongani Zungu during Galaxy’s 5-4 Carling Knockout penalty shoot-out win against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Speaking as The Rockets prepared to take on amateur side D’General in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at the Free State Stadium on Sunday, Ramović praised “professional” Parker as one of the best South African players since Benni McCarthy.
D’General, who play in the Free State ABC Motsepe League, reached this stage of the competition by beating Madridtas in the previous round.
TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker cleared to start full contact training
“We didn’t just watch some of their clips but we went there and watched some of their live matches. We are doing the best analysis we can and we saw how they play because we believe they will not change their style of play against us as they are fighting to go to the higher league.
“I am sure they will field their strongest possible team and will play the best they can. We will watch one more game, this is what we do, and we will put the best team on the field and try to win the game and progress to the next stage.”
Ramović added that D’General are a well coached and structured team who can’t be taken for granted.
“They are a well-coached team, they play good football, their players are good on the ball, and it will be a tough game for us but we are also not a bad team. We will try our best to produce quality that will increase our chances of winning the game.”
