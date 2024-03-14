Strong mentality, belief and effort key to Tigers’ resurrection in BAL

If there is any sport in the world where the saying “it is not over until the fat lady sings” applies, it is basketball.
One can go down memory lane to 2016 to the largest comeback in an NBA finals series when the Cleveland Cavaliers came from 3-1 down to beat the Golden State Warriors 4-3 overall.
Key members of that Cavaliers team, which included Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, JR Smith and LeBron James, when asked how they achieved the feat when everyone thought they were done and dusted, the words they mentioned in each and every sentence were belief and effort.
And that is what Cape Town Tigers head coach Florsheim “Flosh” Ngwenya and US import shooting guard Cartier Diarra say they must have in their two remaining matches in the Kalahari Conference of the Basketball African League against Petro de Luanda on Saturday (4pm) and FUS Rabat on Sunday (7pm) at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
The Tigers find themselves cornered after losing their last three games against FUS Rabat, Petro and Dynamo Basketball Club of Burundi, who withdrew from the competition on Tuesday.
The Dynamo game was deemed null and void, meaning the Tigers have officially lost two BAL games.
Their woes in the competition have been blamed on a lack of preparation for the tournament.
The Tigers had only a handful of days to prepare for the continental showpiece and Ngwenya said chopping and changing in their roster affected the team’s preparations for the BAL.
“I have no control over what happens in the boardroom,” Ngwenya said.
Only the top two teams in the conference are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs in Kigali in May and June, but there is a small window on offer of being one of the two best third-placed teams from across the three conferences.
It leaves the Tigers with no option but to put in the hard yards offensively and defensively in an effort to beat the sides who have pummeled them.
“I feel like we had every game so far in our hands and it’s come down to defence,” American-Malian Diarra said.
“That’s what we need to do because if we’re not scoring and they’re not scoring, it’s an even matchup.
“So I think that’s the issue right now; it’s just playing better defence.
“We’ve just got to home in on the defence, keep stressing that, and that’s really it. It’s about effort and heart.”
Ngwenya shared those sentiments and added that the coaching staff would have to put emphasis on preparing the team mentally.
“We will do what we need to do as the coaching staff; we have to motivate the players, that’s our job,” Ngwenya said.
“It is one of those things. Every game that we lose, we go back to the drawing board.
“The players just need to be mentally strong and do what they do; that is why they play the game.
“If you are not mentally strong, you should not be on the basketball court; if you lose you should prepare for the next game.
“We will do our best to get the players on track and prepare for the next game.
“Every player at this level has to be mentally strong .
“It is not an easy game. We are playing against other guys who are practising beating you, who also are hungry.
“Nothing will be given easy and that is the bottom line.”
DispatchLIVE
DispatchLIVE
