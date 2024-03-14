It has not yet reached crisis level but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokoena has admitted he is worried by the goal drought of talismanic striker Peter Shalulile.
The Namibian hitman, who has been among the league’s top goal scorers for the past two seasons, has only found the back of the net once in 12 matches in all competitions since November last year.
As the Brazilians prepared to host Maritzburg United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, Mokwena expressed concern but at the same time added Shalulile will soon find his scoring form.
“I will be lying to you if I said it doesn’t worry me but I am trying for him not to see that it worries me,” he said.
Sundowns coach Mokwena concerned about Shalulile's goal drought
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
“I speak to him a lot, we spoke today [Wednesday] just before he left training. We had a session and a lot of it was focused on the final third and the funny thing is he was banging in goals, and with his left foot.
“I asked him if it was the return of Peter Shalulile and he looked at me and said it is the return of the left foot. I am hoping he continues like this at training; we are doing a lot of work with him.”
During Shalulile’s lean spell goals have not dried up for the Brazilians in all competitions and Mokwena said it is the result of the general contributions of his teammates in the final third.
“What I like is all the players make a contribution to goals because our game is a little more detailed than just putting the ball into the back of the net. There is so much work they have to do in and out of possession.
“As long as I still see that I am happy because I know it will come for sure. All strikers, you go from Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, go through lean spells.
“I recently watched Manchester City’s game against Manchester United and Haaland missed an easy cross with a left foot. He tried to place the ball with his foot but he should have headed it into the net.
“He scored a more difficult one later. Strikers go through these situations but you have to support them and fortunately he has good teammates around him, they support him. He will be fine because he is a good person.”
