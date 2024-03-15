How a football injury worked in favour of Sibanyoni being best basketball prospect in SA

When you are watching Cape Town Tigers power forward Nkosinathi Sibanyoni on the court you'll see a glimpse of basketball hall of fame’s Tim Duncan and that is one of his idols and a player he draws inspiration from.
The primary role of a power forward position entails a variety of responsibilities, including rebounding, screen setting, rim protecting and scoring.
When watching the 208cm tall, 25-year-old Sibanyoni in action for the first time you could swear he has been playing basketball all his life.
But that is not the case.
Originally from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, Sibanyoni was introduced to the sport as a teenager only when his family moved to Benoni.
“While I was at Ekukhanyeni Primary School, I got a leg injury in football,” he said.
“Close to where I stayed there was a basketball court.
“There were these old guys who would come around and play on it.
“Us being kids and liking things, that is how we got introduced to the sport and they eventually started a team.
“That was when everything came together for me. I was still injured, but I could use my hands and play basketball at that time.
“After my injury was cleared, I went back to football, but I felt I loved basketball,” Sibanyoni said.
Sibanyoni never looked back and has built a remarkable resume in SA Basketball which includes playing for Wattville WATTS, Mpumalanga Rhinos, Jozi Nuggets, Egoli Magic and Cape Town Tigers, who he is still with.
He is the 2021 Basketball National League champion and most valuable player with Egoli Magic.
Now when he visits his province of birth Mpumalanga, he gets quite the reception from those who follow basketball because of his achievements.
“A certain majority of the community knows and understands basketball, including my family, and they are supportive,” he said.
Sibanyoni signed with the Tigers for their 2021 Road to BAL Elite 16 campaign, and though he did not play in that qualifying tournament, he showed promise.
He is now an asset and is playing in the Basketball Africa League for the third season in 2024 for the Tigers.
With basketball growing in SA, there is no doubt that in years to come Sibanyoni will be a force to reckoned with and possibly one of the best players the country has ever produced.
DispatchLIVE
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/NOKWANDA ZONDI
