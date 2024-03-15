Sport

Liverpool want to win every trophy for Klopp, says defender Bradley

By Reuters - 15 March 2024
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talks to Kostas Tsimikas during their Uefa Europa League round of 16, second leg match against Sparta Prague at Anfield, Liverpool.
Image: BackpagePix

Liverpool want to give manager Juergen Klopp a proper send-off by winning every trophy available to them, defender Conor Bradley said after their 6-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Klopp announced in January he will step down at the end of the season, saying he was running out of energy after eight years in charge.

League Cup winners Liverpool reached the Europa League quarterfinals with an 11-1 aggregate victory over the Czech side.

They are also level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal and have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals.

“He's been the only manager I've known at this club, so for him to be leaving is sad,” 20-year-old Bradley told TNT Sports.

“We want to win every trophy we can for him and give him the best send-off we can.”

Liverpool travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on March 31.

