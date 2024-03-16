Campbell sparkles as SuperSport beat Richards Bay to book place in Nedbank Cup quarterfinal
Exciting teenager Shandre Campbell continued to shine with a brace to help SuperSport United to a deserved 3-1 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.
Campbell, who has set the DStv Premiership alight with some eye-catching performances under coach Gavin Hunt, ensured that United went to the break with a 2-0 lead that set the tone for their passage to the quarterfinals.
United took the lead as early sixth minute when Campell beat Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola with a long ranger free-kick from outside the box that sneaked past the wall into an empty net.
Richards Bay had a chance to equalise five minutes from the break when referee Abongile Tom pointed to the spot after striker Somila Ntsundwana went down in the box after a challenge from Ime Okon.
Justice Figareido stood up to take the resultant penalty kick but he was denied by United goalkeeper Ricado Goss who dived the way to parry the ball out for a corner kick.
On the stroke of halftime, Campbell doubled United’s lead with a well-taken volley as they took control of the game.
In the dying minutes, Sibusiso Mthethwa pulled one for Richards Bay but Gamphani Lungu put matters beyond doubt during added time as United joined University of Pretoria (Tuks), Stellenbosch and AmaZulu in the next round.
In the other match played early on Saturday, Chippa United needed extra-time to beat Ravens FC 2-1 at Buffalo City Stadium to also secure safe passage to the next stage.