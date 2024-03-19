Turkey’s Fenerbahce consider exit from Super Lig after players attacked
Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans after their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.
Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.
Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on April 2, the Board of Directors decided on Monday.
The agenda points include evaluation of the actions to be taken after the incident “including the withdrawal of our football Team A from the Super Lig”, a club statement read.
Egemen Korkmaz:— Yılmaz DİRİM (@YilmazDirim) March 19, 2024
Trabzonspor taraftarının yerde tekmelendiğini görünce dayanamadım.
Bir taraftara kaç kişi vuruyordu, bu insanlığa sığmaz. Bende müdahil oldum.
(61 saat)
Görüntüler tam tersini gösteriyor.
Bıçaklı terörist sahaya girdiği anda ve yere düşmeden Egemen,
koşup… pic.twitter.com/YXJILtrueK
Fifa President Gianni Infantino condemned the incident earlier on Monday, saying violence in the Turkish Super Lig is “unacceptable”.
Sunday's incident came after other violent incidents in the Turkish league this season, including an attack on a referee by a club president and protests against refereeing decisions.
Turkish police detained 12 fans after the incident, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X on Monday.
Fenerbahce players left Trabzon by private plane on Sunday night, accompanied by extensive security measures.
Biz bunu yardımcı antrenör sanıyorduk… @Trabzonspor pic.twitter.com/mYEHYmKd9X— Haber Arena 7/24 (@haberarena724) March 18, 2024
“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable- on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society,” Infantino said.
“All players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.”
“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.”
The video shows the tension during the match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce 17.03.2024.— Ultras-Tifo (@UltrasTifo) March 19, 2024
After full-time riots started:https://t.co/wqbZfRw227 pic.twitter.com/5CgrKZlgUG
Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said on Sunday Turkish football is “going through a period ... now completely fed by chaos, where tensions are constantly high, and where we cannot use the healing power of football”.
Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal said: “I don't understand why this place is so tense. Don't we have the right to celebrate? We need to overcome these things. We need to be tolerant towards each other and have common sense.
“We are in contact with our representatives and state authorities regarding the incidents that took place during and after the match,” The Turkish Football Federation said in a statement.
“No-one should have any doubt that after the investigations are completed, the necessary penal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible [for the violence] to prevent the repetition of such incidents.”
Fenerbahce are second in the standings on 79 points from 30 games, two points behind Galatasaray and 30 clear of third-placed Trabzonspor.
Reuters