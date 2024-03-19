Turkey’s Fenerbahce consider exit from Super Lig after players attacked

Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans after their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on April 2, the Board of Directors decided on Monday.

The agenda points include evaluation of the actions to be taken after the incident “including the withdrawal of our football Team A from the Super Lig”, a club statement read.