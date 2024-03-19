Sport

Turkey’s Fenerbahce consider exit from Super Lig after players attacked

By Huseyin Hayatsever, Shifa Jahan and Anita Kobylinska - 19 March 2024
Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the Turkish Super Lig match against Trabzonspor at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkey on Sunday.
Trabzonspor fans invade the pitch and clash with Fenerbahce players and security staff after the Turkish Super Lig match against Trabzonspor at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkey on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Depo Photos

Fenerbahce will consider withdrawing from the Turkish top flight after some of their players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans after their weekend away win, the Super Lig club said on Monday.

Trabzonspor supporters stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and Fenerbahce players after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.

Fenerbahce will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on April 2, the Board of Directors decided on Monday.

The agenda points include evaluation of the actions to be taken after the incident “including the withdrawal of our football Team A from the Super Lig”, a club statement read.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino condemned the incident earlier on Monday, saying violence in the Turkish Super Lig is “unacceptable”.

Sunday's incident came after other violent incidents in the Turkish league this season, including an attack on a referee by a club president and protests against refereeing decisions.

Turkish police detained 12 fans after the incident, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X on Monday.

Fenerbahce players left Trabzon by private plane on Sunday night, accompanied by extensive security measures.

“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable- on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society,” Infantino said.

“All players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world.”

“I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.”

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said on Sunday Turkish football is “going through a period ... now completely fed by chaos, where tensions are constantly high, and where we cannot use the healing power of football”.

Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal said: “I don't understand why this place is so tense. Don't we have the right to celebrate? We need to overcome these things. We need to be tolerant towards each other and have common sense.

“We are in contact with our representatives and state authorities regarding the incidents that took place during and after the match,” The Turkish Football Federation said in a statement.

“No-one should have any doubt that after the investigations are completed, the necessary penal sanctions will be imposed on those responsible [for the violence] to prevent the repetition of such incidents.”

Fenerbahce are second in the standings on 79 points from 30 games, two points behind Galatasaray and 30 clear of third-placed Trabzonspor. 

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says