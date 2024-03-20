Sport

FIA's Mohammed Ben Sulayem cleared of F1 race interference

By Reuters - 21 March 2024
Mohammed Ben Sulayem was accused of trying to prevent circuit approval ahead of the showcase Las Vegas Grand Prix and interfering in the outcome of the Saudi round in Jeddah.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body said on Wednesday its ethics committee had cleared FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of claims he interfered with races in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas last season.

The Emirati had faced whistle-blower accusations that he sought to prevent circuit approval ahead of the showcase Las Vegas Grand Prix and had allegedly interfered in the outcome of the Saudi round in Jeddah.

The FIA said in a statement its compliance department, supported by external advisers, had conducted thorough investigations into the claims.

“After reviewing the results of the inquiries, the ethics committee was unanimous in its determination that there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of interference of any kind involving FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem,” it said.

