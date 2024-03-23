Cheers as SA’s Beers, and partner Grotts, win stage 6 of Epic and lead into finale

Matthew Beers, with his American partner Howard Grotts, is flying the South African flag at the Absa Cape Epic as the pair won Saturday's 87km penultimate stage 6 in Stellenbosch and lead into Sunday's Grand Finale.

In the women's race, the Ghost Factory Racing team of Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands and Nicole Koller of Switzerland won their seventh straight stage from day one in 4hrs 30min 39sec.

Beers and Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne partner Otto have a 2min 57sec lead going into the final stage over second-placed World Bicycle Relief riders Nino Schurter and Sebastian Fini, who only managed ninth on Saturday (3:53:13).

Beers, the 30-year-old rider who won the 2021 Epic with Jordan Sarrou of France, is one of South Africa's premier cross-country mountain bikers who has notched multiple titles including the SA Marathon Championships (2021 and 2023) and SA Gravel champs (2022 and 2023).

Grotts, 31, represented the US in the cross-country event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and won the Leadville Trail 100 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.