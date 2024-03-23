Kane's absence against Brazil offers chance for others to step up, says Southgate

England captain Harry Kane and midfielders Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson will miss Saturday's friendly against Brazil and their absence will offer others a chance to make their mark in the run-up to Euro 2024, manager Gareth Southgate said.

Bayern Munich striker Kane travelled back to England last weekend to join up with the national team to be treated for an ankle injury he had suffered in a 5-2 win at Darmstadt on Saturday.

"No Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson or Cole Palmer tomorrow," Southgate told a press conference on Friday, without crossing out the availability of the trio against Belgium.

"I would say Cole and Hendo have a better chance of Belgium than Harry. He'd be extremely doubtful.