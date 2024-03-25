Police celebrate Eastern Cape Super 14 double amid Kruisfontein complaints
Bobbies became first Border side to achieve back-to-back victories in provincial showpiece
There were contrasting emotions in Mdantsane on Saturday as East London Police celebrated a second consecutive EC Super 14 trophy while Kruisfontein United cried foul over some of the decision-making by the match officials...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.