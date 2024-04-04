Foden has goals in his veins: Guardiola as hat-trick keeps City in title race

Phil Foden has an incredible gift for scoring goals, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after his young forward scored a sublime hat-trick in a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa on Wednesday that kept them on course to retain the Premier League title.

With City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland an unused substitute, Foden stepped up, finding a gap in Villa's wall with a superb free kick just before half time to net his first goal.

“His work ethic is amazing. He plays in central positions and has an incredible sense of goal — he has goals in his veins and we have to use him,” Guardiola said. “He has a natural talent, a gift, that is special.”

The 23-year-old England international completed his hat-trick with two strikes seven minutes apart in the second half, including a rocket from 25 yards to move on to 21 goals across all competitions this season.