‘We have been in this situation before’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Yanga clash
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is banking on their vast Champions League experience when take on Young Africans in their quarterfinal second leg clash at Loftus on Friday night (8pm).
The first leg in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday ended 0-0.
The Brazilians suffered heartbreak at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the tournament’s semifinal last season, losing on away goals. Mokwena said they have learnt from that chastening experience.
In the Africa Football League (AFL) in November, Sundowns lost 2-1 to the selfsame Wydad away from home but returned to Pretoria to register a 2-0 win to be crowned inaugural champions of the tournament.
“The biggest lesson of a Champions League game is that you can’t be too comfortable with being comfortable because that when you are too comfortable you are vulnerable,” Mokwena said as the Brazilians wrapped up their preparations at Loftus on Thursday.
“When you are 0-0, the potential of a counterattack can spin the narrative of the game and you have to be careful when you are in possession of the ball. You have to be careful when you are comfortable, you must try to understand the context of the game.
“We have been in this situation before and hopefully that is the experience we can use. We have been in this situation where we had the first leg 0-0 and we understand what happens.
“You just think about the semifinal last season against Wydad where we drew in Morocco and had to come here and get the result — unfortunately it was 2-2 [at home] but that experience helped us in the MTN8 when we played against Chiefs and in the AFL final.
“We lost to Wydad in the AFL final first leg and we didn’t have the advantage, except for an away goal, but the 0-0 is not like a 2-1 defeat. We have to dig into that bit of experience to try to understand the context of the game and what every goal means for us and them.”
in Tanzania Young Africans at times sat back hoping to explode on the counterattack. They are likely to defend and look to use transitions even more in Pretoria. Mokwena said Sundowns will have to open the the club popularly known as Yanga up if that is their tactic.
“We have to find the holes, it is becoming a theme now with deep-lying blocks and very limited space behind. Fortunately we have done good analysis on them and the players understand where the game is.
“Even on Wednesday I watched Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows where one team was trying to make a game of it and the other was sitting back.
“Fortunately, Yanga had moments where they tried to play from the back through the midfield to upfront, where they have good players with speed like Kennedy Musonda who comes from the left as an inverted striker.
“The [Sundowns ] players understand the details — these are the type of matches that are won on small details. Small details can shift the game towards or away from you, but we are ready for that.”