Cavs at Lakers, Rockets at Mavs in NBA action on ESPN this weekend

NBA on ESPN this weekend:
Saturday: Cleveland Cavaliers at LA Lakers, 9.30pm (CAT)
Sunday: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks 9.30pm (CAT)
• All 2023-24 NBA season's games are available in SA on NBA League Pass. — NBA Africa
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers will suit up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, while Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks take the hardwood against two-time NBA champions Houston Rockets on Sunday night, when the NBA action returns to ESPN this weekend.
With a handful of games and just over a week of basketball action remaining for each NBA team in the 2023-24 regular season, the race to the playoffs continues with plenty to play for across both conferences.
James and the Lakers (44-33) will look to lock in yet another playoff appearance, with their current ninth seed in the West currently squaring them off against 10-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10th) in the Play-In Tournament starting on April 16.
In his 20th NBA season, the 39-year-old James is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Finals MVP and 20-time NBA All-Star.
He leads the Lakers with 25.4 points and 8.1 assists per game, has scored more points in the postseason than any other player in the league’s history and will want to get the Lakers their fourth straight W when they host the Cavaliers on Saturday night.
NBA on ESPN this weekend:
Saturday: Cleveland Cavaliers at LA Lakers, 9.30pm (CAT)
Sunday: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks 9.30pm (CAT)
• All 2023-24 NBA season's games are available in SA on NBA League Pass. — NBA Africa
