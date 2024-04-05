Chippa can’t take Chiefs lightly because of recent poor form — Pietersen

Chippa United defender Roscoe Pietersen says the team will not underestimate Kaizer Chiefs due to their opponents’ recent lack of form when they contest their DStv Premiership fixture at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday (3pm).
Ten years ago, most football fans would have backed the Phefeni Glamour Boys for the win because of the club’s supremacy.
But gone are the days when the Soweto Giants would win the game before stepping on the pitch.
The tables have turned for them from when they last won the league in the 2014-15 season, to not having claimed silverware for almost a decade.
They are now in eighth position on the log with 30 points and have only picked up one win from six matches since the midseason break in December.
They slumped to a 1-0 defeat against high-flying Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
While things have been on a downward spiral for Chiefs, it has been the opposite for Chippa since co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo took charge during the second half of the league.
When the duo were appointed, the Chilli Boys were in 13th place and flirting with the relegation zone, but now they are in 11th spot and within touching distance of the top eight.
They have only suffered two defeats in their last five games in the league and are 12 points clear of the drop zone.
Based on the side’s recent form, spectators and pundits are more likely to put their money on Chippa winning the game at the weekend.
However, Pietersen has maintained that Chiefs can’t be written off.
“We are scoring goals at home, which is a morale booster for the team, we are full of confidence right now,” Pietersen said.
“It is going to be a packed stadium on the day in East London, people will want to see us score some goals and win.
“Kaizer Chiefs are a big brand, they are not in the greatest of form right now but we can’t take the game too lightly,” he said.
Their matchup will be the third game to be held at the revamped stadium since it was given the green light by the PSL in November.
It is expected to be sold-out.
The last time Chiefs visited East London was in 2019, at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, when they won 1-0 in extra time against Tornardo in the Nedbank Cup round of 32.
On a tragic note, Chiefs were rocked by the news of the death of their defender Luke Fleurs, who died in a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
Chiefs’ spokesperson Vina Maphosa told the Daily Dispatch on Thursday that they had not requested a postponement of the match.
Chiefs paid their respects to the late defender on Thursday afternoon at the Village in Naturena.
Chippa have been dealt a blow with their goalkeeper and 2023 Afcon finalist Stanley Nwabali, of Nigeria, ruled out.
Nwabali received a yellow card in their 2-0 win against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium that triggered a suspension.
