Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League semifinals
Image: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/ BackpagePix
Ronwen Williams was the hero again as he saved two penalties to help Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the Champions League semifinals for the second season in succession at Loftus on Friday night.
The Brazilians beat Young Africans of Tanzania 3-2 on penalties in the second leg with Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema scoring their spot kicks while Gaston Sirino's was saved.
For Young Africans, Stephane Aziz Ki, Dickson Job and Ibrahim Hamad could not convert their penalties while Augastine Okrah and Gnadou Guede both scored.
Yanga, who are coached by Miguel Gamondi who won the league with Sundowns in 2006, pushed Sundowns all the way after they could not be separated on 0-0 on aggregate after 180 minutes of football.
The two teams played to a 0-0 draw at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium last week in the first leg in a game that also did not have too many goal scoring chances.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made eleven changes to the team that narrowly beat Richards Bay 1-0 at this same venue in the league on Tuesday as he unleashed the big guns.
Mokwena recalled key players like Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile after they were given a midweek break.
Denis Onyango, Neo Maema, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Morena, Sphelele Mkhulise, Bathusi Aubaas, Junior Mandieta and Gaston Sirino were the players on the bench in this match who started against Richards Bay.
After 25 minutes, Sundowns shouted for a penalty when Divine Lunga went down after a challenge from Yanga captain Bakari Nondo but Mauritian referee Dahane Beida waved them to play on.
Sundowns kept on pushing for the opener and a few minutes later Thembinkosi Lorch was denied by Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra after he received a mistimed pass from Nondo.
Early in the second half, there was another shout from Sundowns after Dickson Job hacked Lorch but Beida waved play on much to the frustration of the Sundowns players.
There was a moment of controversy on the hour-mark when Beida consulted with VAR to disallow what looked like a legitimate goal from Stephane Nzengeli who beat Williams with a thunderous shot.
Both teams went in search of a crucial goal but none of the attackers possessed the finishing touch to influence this game in their favour as the match went into the lottery of penalties.
