It was disgraceful, an embarrassment and whatever else you would want to call it as the Border Bulldogs were thrashed 119-5 by Griquas in the SA Cup at Suzuki Park in Kimberley on Saturday.
The encounter was labelled the Dobela family affair, as Bulldogs head coach David Dobela took centre stage with his son Lubabalo, who started the game at fullback for the Griquas.
As he had done since the SA Cup started Dobela rolled the dice again and gave young blood some minutes in his search for his first win of the season.
As in previous games against the Griffons and SWD Eagles, it backfired in Kimberley and this time it was a spectacular failure.
It was like men against boys as Currie Cup outfit Griquas exposed the vast chasm between the teams.
They led 42-5 by halftime and piled on more than 77 more points against the hapless Bulldogs team in the second half leaving more questions than answers about Dobela's rebuilding project.
Griquas obliterate Border Bulldogs 119-5
Image: Supplied
