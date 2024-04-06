‘We wuz robbed,’ claims infuriated Yanga coach Gamondi after controversial loss to Sundowns

It was a tale of two coaches at a controversial Champions League clash at Loftus on Friday night.

Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi felt he was “robbed” by VAR operators while his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena basked in the glory of a second successive Champions League semifinal qualification.

What was a tense Champions League quarterfinal second leg at a packed Loftus, was dominated by a moment of controversy in the second half when what looked like a legitimate goal by Stephane Aziz Ki was disallowed.

Gamondi strongly questioned why Mauritian referee Dahane Beida did not go to the VAR monitor to watch the incident and satisfy himself before sticking to his decision that it was not a goal.