Brits hammers superb ton in EL, but rain has final say
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Proteas Women's opening batter Tazmin Brits' brilliant century went in vain when persistent rain led to the opening ODI of three against Sri Lanka being declared a no-result in East London on Tuesday evening.
Brits, 33, turned on the charm and those lucky enough to be at Buffalo Park through the afternoon were given a treat as she struck a well-constructed century to help SA reach 270 for six batting first.
When the rain arrived shortly before 7pm, Sri Lanka had reached 23 without loss in 6.5 overs, still way short of the required 20 overs to constitute a match.
Brit's innings was a thing of beauty and a great study of patience as she built her knock like a brickman laying his blocks as she compiled her superb 116 off 128 balls.
The ton consisted of 12 fours and was her second in the 50-over format and almost equalled her best of 118 which came against Bangladesh in December.
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and chose to bowl first in cloudy conditions but not before the game was delayed by 45 minutes due to a wet outfield.
Desperately wanting to turn their fortunes around after their 2-1 T20 series loss to the subcontinent islanders, Klerksdorp's Brits and Laura Wolvaardt got the Proteas off to a flyer with a 94-run opening stand.
Wolvaardt eventually departed for a well-played 41 runs off 57 balls in the 19th over.
In the T20 series, there were concerns in the Proteas camp regarding the inability of the team to contribute runs in the middle order and capitalise on the solid foundation set at the top.
Skipper Wolvaardt said she wanted the batters from third-in Anneke Bosch down to Ayabonga Khaka in the lower order to chip in with at least double figures.
Right-hander Bosch obliged, playing a supporting role to Brits as the pair managed to share a 70-run stand before Bosch was sent packing for 39.
Sune Luus chipped in with 22 runs while Marizanne Kapp only managed six.
All-rounder Nadine de Klerk scored a handy 34 off 22 balls and made sure Proteas put in a competitive score on the board.
Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari were the pick of the visiting bowlers.
