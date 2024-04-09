Big Colombian Jasond González arrived in the June but has no goals in 12 league and cup appearances. Ranga Chivaviro, signed from Marumo Gallants in July, has two goals in 18 games. The result has been too much pressure put on Ashley du Preez, who has two goals in 21 matches.
‘I can’t put my finger on it’: Johnson on why Chiefs stopped keeping clean sheets
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is battling to fathom why his team has become ragged in defence, a once-decent string of clean sheets having given way as the club has conceded goals amid a decline to eighth place in the DStv Premiership.
Amakhosi suffered a second successive defeat against Chippa United (2-0) at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.
That result followed a 1-0 loss at home to second-placed Stellenbosch FC last week and Chiefs have conceded five goals in four matches without a win, three of them defeats.
The Naturena club ended 2023 brightly under Johnson and their initial rebound from when he took over from Molefi Ntseki in October was built on a string of clean sheets. As Amakhosi have gone off the boil in 2024 (four draws, three defeats and one win), initially the coach could point to his team still not conceding in their first four matches back from the Africa Cup of Nations break.
That is no longer the case. Johnson was asked why.
“Not much is different. They all [all the same players] have played in defence. Maybe [on Saturday] I can say it was the [wet] conditions. But the conditions are the same for both teams,” the former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United coach said.
“I cannot put my finger on it, but we will get it right. We did have clean sheets; we have conceded goals [recently]. And we should get it right soon, soon, soon.”
Apart from letting in goals, at the other end Chiefs have battled to finish, raising questions about the striking department.
Chippa down Chiefs at sold out Buffalo City Stadium
Big Colombian Jasond González arrived in the June but has no goals in 12 league and cup appearances. Ranga Chivaviro, signed from Marumo Gallants in July, has two goals in 18 games. The result has been too much pressure put on Ashley du Preez, who has two goals in 21 matches.
Chiefs had 18 shots against Chippa but just three on target.
“We got in the box, we had some shots on target; I think we could have had more but we’re just not ourselves in being a little bit calmer,” Johnson said.
“There were some shots from outside the area, there were a few times where we got in the area where we had to play a pass but went wide.
“We’re going to have to analyse all those moments and show the players and rectify that even though we’ve put in a good effort. We need to be more clinical and a lot calmer in those situations.”
Chiefs are out of the Nedbank Cup, so are not involved in this week's quarterfinals. Their next match is against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on April 20.
