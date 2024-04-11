It was bittersweet for Steyn’s 2021, and likely 2024, Olympic teammate Van Zyl, who also dipped under Van der Merwe’s mark by five seconds but had to be content with the runner-up medal.
Gerda Steyn playing cards close to her chest chasing fifth Two Oceans in a row
Image: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
Few outside her family and friends had heard of Gerda Steyn when she first lined up for the Two Oceans Marathon in April 2016.
Her relative anonymity eight years ago was hardly surprising as her 8hr 19min for 56th position in her Comrades debut 10 months before, impressive as it was on just seven months' training, had not commanded media attention.
Her 4hrs 15min debut at the Two Oceans was not far outside gold medal territory and might have alerted keen observers of the sport to the then 27-year-old Dubai-based quantity surveyor being a serious crown contender. However Steyn's finish about 30 minutes behind winner Caroline Wöstmann went mostly unnoticed.
By the time Steyn raced again in the Two Oceans Marathon in 2018, her impressive 6:45:45 in the Comrades Up Run the previous year had blown her cover. This time she was seen as a potential top five finisher.
By the time Steyn had moved through the field on Chapman’s Peak after a conservative start and taken the race lead from Dominika Stelmach near the top of Constantia Nek, her place in Two Oceans history was secure. She went on to record her first victory in an impressive 3:39:31.
In 2019, Steyn’s true potential as a world ultra-marathon great was properly unveiled for all to see at the 2019 “World’s Most Beautiful Marathon”. Steyn crossed the finish line in 3:31:29, just 54 seconds short of Frith van der Merwe’s 30-year-old record.
The Covid-19 pandemic delayed the inevitable. On Easter Saturday 2022 the playfulness of Steyn's win three years earlier was replaced by a steely professionalism as she scorched through halfway in 1:42:40.
Incredibly, Steyn still trailed in fourth place and faced the battle of her life as she overcame a strong Ethiopian challenge and finally that of a fired-up Irvette van Zyl to win the greatest women’s race at the Two Oceans, smashing through the 3:30 ceiling in style to win in 3:29:42.
It was bittersweet for Steyn’s 2021, and likely 2024, Olympic teammate Van Zyl, who also dipped under Van der Merwe’s mark by five seconds but had to be content with the runner-up medal.
Last year Steyn again improved the record, shaving off a further 36 seconds and holding off the strongest Ethiopian contingent plus top South African ultramarathoners Adele Broodryk and Carla Molinaro to cross in 3:29:06.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been so emotional at the finish,” Steyn said then. “My whole family was here to welcome me. I love this race and will be back next year and hopefully for many years to come.”
True to her promise, Steyn will start on Saturday on a quest for an unprecedented five wins in succession. Like fellow Olympian Stephen Mokoka, she will use the Two Oceans as a vital part of her preparation for the Paris Olympics in July and August.
Typically, Steyn, was more inclined to talk about Phantane, the club she joined early last year, rather than about her own hopes and expectations for the race.
“It’s been an honour to represent Phantane for the past year and I look forward to continuing with them, hopefully for many years to come,” Steyn told the Two Oceans website.
“I’m looking forward to catching up with the team in Cape Town and seeing the club continue to grow in the years to come, led by our wonderful club captain Mdu Khumalo. And I look forward to running in the green and gold [the colours of Phantane and the Proteas] in the future.”
Strong support from family, friends, her club and her professional team have been at the heart of Steyn’s success and all will be in her corner during her big target races at Two Oceans and the Paris Olympics.
Steyn’s recent successes at the Vaal Marathon and the Om Die Dam 50km, both in record time (2:43:50 and 3:16:16) suggest she is peaking at the right time and is on target for more marathon success in another stellar year.
