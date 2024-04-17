Wolvaardt’s historic performance in vain as Sri Lanka win third ODI

Laura Wolvaardt and her opposite number Chamari Athapaththu produced a pair of batting masterclasses in Potchefstroom on Wednesday but it was the Sri Lankan skipper, with greater support from her teammates, who emerged with a historic win for her side.

Athapaththu’s unbeaten 195 knocked Wolvaardt’s earlier career best 184* into fifth place on the list of highest individual scores in women’s ODIs. However, where Wolvaardt’s was virtually a lone hand, Athapaththu received terrific support particularly from Nilakshi de Silva, who shared a partnership of 179 for the fifth wicket with her skipper as Sri Lanka reached the target of 302 with 33 balls to spare, for a six-wicket victory.

It was the highest successful run chase in a Women’s ODI and just the second time Sri Lanka have won an ODI in South Africa.

Athapaththu’s shotmaking, like Wolvaardt’s earlier, was mesmerising particularly her driving through the off side which married power with elegance. She struck 26 fours and fives, facing only 133 balls.