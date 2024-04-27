Border Bulldogs hit for another hundred points

The Border Bulldogs' troubles kept mounting after they suffered another cricket score-like defeat, losing 106-7 to Boland Kavaliers in the SA Cup in Wellington on Saturday.
The humiliating loss was the Bulldogs' second century whipping in the competition after their 119-5 thumping at the hands of Griquas three weeks ago.
Adding to the cheerless stats was that it was the second-highest defeat in the competition.
After their gusty performance versus Currie Cup outfit Pumas last weekend and words of encouragement from veteran mentor Jimmy Stonehouse, the Bulldogs went into the clash against their First Division counterparts determined.
Head coach David Dobela stated during the week they had targeted the Boland fixture from the get-go when the tournament's schedule was announced.
With the return of Fort Hare Blues and Walter Sisulu University players who had made their presence felt whenever given a chance in the brown and white colours, Dobela was confident they would return home with their first win of the season after five straight losses.
However, his dreams were torpedoed in the wine lands of Wellington.
The writing was on the wall after the first 40 minutes as Boland piled up 50 points heading to the break against the dumbfounded Bulldogs.
They would add to the misery in the second stanza, scoring 56 more points.
While it was a downward trajectory in Wellington, it was all smiles at Baysville High School in East London as the Border Ladies beat the Sharks 45-17 in the Women’s Premier Division.
This was Nonkosi Sobandla’s second win of the season and moved Border into the top four on the log.
