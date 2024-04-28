Sport

Arsenal stretch lead at top with London derby win at Spurs

By Ken Ferris - 28 April 2024
Kai Havertz scores Arsenal's third goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Kai Havertz scores Arsenal's third goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Arsenal held on to beat battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 away and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after an emphatic first-half display and a nervous second period in an electric derby atmosphere on Sunday.

An own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and efforts from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz put the Gunners in control at half time and though Spurs fought back through Cristian Romero's strike and a Son Heung-min penalty the visitors claimed the three points.

The victory moved Mikel Arteta's Gunners further ahead of second-placed champions Manchester City, who have two games in hand. Liverpool are in third spot a point behind City but like Arsenal having played 35 matches.

Tottenham's defeat hit their hopes of playing Champions League football next season as they stand seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit still with two games in hand. 

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'