Hendricks and Mulder smash Lions to T20 Challenge title

Reeza Hendricks played the perfect T20 anchor role and Wiaan Mulder provided the pizazz as the Lions claimed their second title this season and in the process asserted themselves as the country’s top provincial union.

Hendricks finished with an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls while Mulder smoked a six over point to claim a seven-wicket win against the gutsy Dolphins at the Wanderers with 20 balls to secure the CSA T20 Challenge, alongside the Four-Day Series title they won earlier this season.

Mulder crushed 55 not out off 26 balls, an innings that ripped the hope away from the Dolphins, who had fought superbly to make their target of 166 seem as big as possible.

They had kept chipping away at the powerful Lions batting order, removing the dangerous Ryan Rickelton in the power play for 18, then Rassie van der Dussen, was clean bowled by Daryn Dupavillon for 6 and Temba Bavuma was out for 7, edging Andile Phehlukwayo to wicketkeeper Tshepo Dithole.