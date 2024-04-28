‘We’ve just turned a bit of the corner’: Johnson says Chiefs need momentum

“We won the game but in saying that they also hit the crossbar and they got a penalty and it was 1-1, and there we go again.
Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson was happy with how his players responded late in the game when it looked like they would continue their winless run against SuperSport United in Polokwane on Saturday, but stressed Amakhosi need to find momentum.
Chiefs beat Gavin Hunt's SuperSport 2-1 courtesy of a well-placed late shot by attacking midfielder Mududuzi Shabalala to end a five-match winless streak that included three successive defeats to Stellenbosch FC, Chippa United and Richards Bay FC before Saturday's game.
Johnson was relieved after the victory, saying he is was now looking forward to Chiefs' last five games including the next assignment against runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Thursday. He pointed out Saturday's victory will mean nothing if Chiefs cannot find a winning rhythm in the final stage of the campaign.
“I don't think anyone should be relieved. There's still five games left and we as Kaizer Chiefs are not relieved with that,” he said.
“If it was the other way round — five wins and maybe today we had a draw — then maybe we would be upset.
“I think we've just turned a bit of the corner and we've got to prepare ourselves better for the next game.”
Amakhosi opened the scoring through Christian Saile in the 19th minute at Peter Mokaba Stadium, with Terrence Dzvakamanja equalising via the penalty spot in the 53rd, with Shabalala's winner coming in the 76th.
“I was happy with how we responded, especially after SuperSport cancelled [Christian] Saile's goal. I think 'Shabba' [Shabalala] place it very well, no power, just calmness and effort,” Johnson said.
