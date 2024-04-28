Before Saturday’s kickoff, rugby ground to a halt at club level because of internal squabbling between rival officials after the original annual meeting, which was held in March, was adjourned.
HeraldLIVE
Confusion mars EP’s Top 12 club rugby kickoff
Communication mix-up sees eagerly anticipated match between Gardens and Madibaz being a non-starter
Image: WERNER HILLS
The new-look Score EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition got off to a stuttering start when the showpiece match between defending champions Gardens and the NMU Madibaz failed to take place.
Confusion reigned when Gardens arrived at the NMU Stadium from Kariega for their much-awaited opening match of their title defence on Saturday.
It later emerged that crossed wires between Madibaz and EPRU officials may have been the cause of an embarrassing situation which left Gardens players kicking their heels on the sidelines.
It was later decided to award Gardens a 28-0 walkover win and five log points.
Madibaz coach David Manuel said: “We communicated on Monday to EPRU already that we would not be able to play due to us playing a Varsity Cup promotion game on Friday against Central University of Technology.
“Where the communication got lost we don’t know.
“On Monday, when the Grand Challenge fixtures came out, we replied that we could not play.”
EPRU deputy president Roger Serfontein said: “Club affairs will deal with this matter according to club competition rules.”
Image: GEORGE BYRON
Before Saturday’s kickoff, rugby ground to a halt at club level because of internal squabbling between rival officials after the original annual meeting, which was held in March, was adjourned.
Because of the delay, frustrated clubs had been forced to arrange friendlies among themselves to keep their players busy and provide entertainment for fans.
The Gardens versus Madibaz clash had been hyped as the big game of the weekend and a hard-fought encounter had been expected between two well-matched sides.
Apart from a double round of Grand Challenge matches, Gardens will also represent EP at the national Gold Cup tournament which kicks off later in the season.
The students will be hurting before Friday’s promotion clash after they surrendered a 17-3 halftime lead against Varsity College last week in a dramatic semifinal.
Thanks to a remarkable second-half fightback, College pulled off a 24-20 win which left the Madibaz shell-shocked.
After the disappointment of not playing on Saturday, Gardens will start their belated campaign against Hankey Villagers at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday.
Last year’s beaten finalists Kruisfontein United got their campaign off to a winning start, beating Progress 22-15 at the Central Field in Kariega.
This was the perfect start for Kruisfontein, who are bidding to shake off the disappointment of being beaten in the EC Super 14 and Grand Challenge finals in 2024.
Harlequins were another team to hit the ground running, beating Central 20-14 in a tight contest at the Adcock Stadium.
After an indifferent Super 14 campaign, Park pulled off a thrilling 31-28 win over Despatch Oostelikes at Londt Park in their opening game.
Trying Stars gave an early indication they will be in the mix to lift the trophy when they beat Brumbies 29-20 in Alexandria.
Saturday’s results:
Top 12: Progress 15 Kruisfontein United 22, Harlequins 20 Central 14, Trying Stars 29 Brumbies 20, Joubertina 0 Hankey Villagers 28 (walkover), NMU Madibaz 0 Gardens 28 (walkover), Park 31 Despatch Oostelikes 28.
Middle 12: Kirkwood 36 Jeffreys Bay 17, Kwaru 0 Despatch 28 (walkover), Suburban 17 Spring Rose 10, Star of Hope v Missionvale (match stopped), United Barbarians 27 Motherwell 22, Evergreens 35 Born Fighters 8.
Bottom 12: Excelsior 10 Windvogel United 10, Easterns (Gqeberha) 20 Police/Crusaders 22, African Bombers 12 St Marks (Gqeberha) 5, Orlando Eagles 13 Kareedouw Tigers 8, Lily White 22 Aberdeen 17, Adelaide Rangers 26 St Mark's (Alicedale) 5.
* The Bulls Daisies were in a different class against the EP Queens at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, scoring their first century of the season by winning 120-0 in a women’s First Division match.
The game showed the difference between a professional and an amateur set-up, and the 18 tries without reply were proof.
HeraldLIVE
