However, that victory followed an 8-0 annihilation at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo's second-placed Al-Nassr on April 2 inspired by a hat-trick by the 39-year-old Portuguese.
All is not yet lost for Abha.
Their 25 points have come from 29 matches, keeping them reasonably comfortably above last-placed Al-Hazm, who have 19. The clubs above Abha are closely grouped — 16th-placed Al-Tai have 26 points, Akhdoud 27 and 14th-placed Al-Riyadh have 28, all also on 29 games.
But a huge concern for Abha is the 18 goals they have bled in four games.
After some initial positive results — two wins, a draw and two defeats from the five games leading into their difficult past four matches — Mosimane now needs to plug the holes at the back and somehow restore confidence to arrest Abha's free fall if they are to pick up points in their last five games.
The coach faces a big test avoiding another goal glut when his team host fifth-placed Al-Ittihad at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha on Friday night.
Pitso’s Abha in trouble as they bleed goals in big defeats in Saudi
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Abha Club/X
