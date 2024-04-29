Shalulile nets brace as Sundowns inch closer to seventh successive title

Sundowns can actually be confirmed champions on Wednesday night if Stellenbosch fail to get all the three points against Golden Arrows at the Danie Craven Stadium.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made seven changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Esperance in the second semifinal of the Champions League last weekend to exit the tournament.
Players who kept their places in the team were Williams, Grant Kekana, Bathusi Aubaas and Shalulile as they looked to recover from their Champions League disappointment.
To freshen up the team, Mokwena recalled Vuyo Mdunyelwa, Terrence Mashego, Mosa Lebusa, Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane, Matias Esquivel and Tashreeq Matthews .
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović went with the tried and tested with the likes of Marks Munyai, Pogiso Mahlangu, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Pogiso Sanoka and Samir Nurković.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile could not score a league goal for four months and then he scores two in 10 minutes.
Shalulile came into this match under pressure as he had not found the back of the net since December against Cape Town Spurs and he finally made good during Sundowns' dominant 3-0 DStv Premiership win over TS Galaxy at Loftus on Monday night.
The other goal was scored by Thembinkosi Lorch, who has also been under some pressure for missing a number of glaring chances in recent matches, as they marched towards their seventh successive championship and Ronwen Williams saved another penalty.
With this win, Sundowns will be crowned champions if they win in their next game against rivals Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday and they will do that with six matches to spare.
It is also worth noting that Bernard Parker, who suffered a career-threatening injury against Sundowns about six months ago in the Carling Knockout Cup, came on in the dying minutes for Nurković.
Sundowns opened the scoring after 26 minutes when Zwane supplied a pass for Shalulile who pounced from close range for his first league goal since December against Cape Town Spurs.
It didn’t take too long for the Brazilians to increase their lead as Shalulile registered his brace in the 34th minute with Zwane releasing him with a deft back heel for the Namibian to kiss the back of the net.
Lorch put the match beyond doubt when he completed another assist that was provided by Zwane for his first goal for Sundowns in the league.
The match ended on a sour note when substitute Orebetse Mongae was sent for an early shower by referee Skhumbuzo Gaza for an unsporting tackle on Bongani Zungu in the closing stages.
Zungu could not continue with the game and Sundowns were forced to play the remainder of the match with 10 men as they had already made all their substitutions and he was denied from the penalty spot by Williams.
