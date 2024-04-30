Ramović dismisses Mokwena’s claim Mongae ‘intentionally injured’ Sundowns’ Zungu

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has dismissed suggestions that Orebotse Mongae deliberately hurt Mamelodi Sundowns Bongani Zungu during their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Monday.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, in his post-match TV interview with SuperSport, suggested the Galaxy midfielder “intentionally injured” Zungu as Downs ran out 3-0 winners to go to 59 points and inch closer to a seventh successive title.

Substitute Mongae was shown a red card by referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa for an unsporting tackle on Zungu, who was replaced by Bathusi Aubaas in the 76th minute.

Mokwena's accusation continued a war of words with Ramović this season, in a mudslinging feud that started when the Galaxy coach accused Mokwena of making excuses in November.