“As coaches, we would like to have four or five days to prepare for every game, but we understand that now in football it's not possible. We have to use our capacity to design a strategy for players to rest as well as possible and for us to try to show the players the game we think is going to be played on Saturday.
“That's what we do, we don't waste time thinking about how easy or difficult it is. For the players, I think they like to compete more than anything else. So it's a mental thing, and now we're getting good results and that helps us not to feel tired or exhausted after the games. Sometimes it's more mental than physical. We're in a good moment and we're looking forward to Saturday's match.”
Riveiro said Bucs' form doesn't give them a licence to think Saturday's match will be easy.
“We know how difficult it is to win a cup match. Because of that there's no room for complacency. We know the game is going to be difficult. The players know and with the respect we have for the opponents, for sure we're going to find a way to perform our best.
“That's what we want, we want to our best version on Saturday. We're not thinking about which position we start the game from or form which is good for both teams. I have full respect for Chippa United. They're doing fantastic this year and we know it's going to be a complex game from every aspect, physical and tactical.”
'It's more mental than physical,' says Riveiro as Bucs prepare for showdown against Chippa in Gqeberha
Sports reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
At this stage of the season where games are coming think and fast, mental strength is helping Orlando Pirates maintain their form more than their physical attributes.
This is what Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro told media at the club's training base at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday where the Buccaneers were preparing for the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Pirates will come to this clash in great form, having won four successive league matches and a quarterfinal tie against AmaZulu, scoring 18 goals and conceding only three.
But what may give Pirates a greater edge in Saturday's match is their cup form since the arrival of Riveiro at the beginning of last season.
The Spaniard has lost only one match — a quarterfinal tie against Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout — as he won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and defended the MTN8 early this season.
The latest good run of form by Pirates started with their 7-1 DStv Premiership home demolition of Golden Arrows early last month, a 4-2 win over AmaZulu in the cup's last eight and three league victories over AmaZulu (1-0), Royal AM (4-0) and Cape Town City (2-0), on Wednesday.
“We don't think about how difficult [the programme] is,” said Riveiro of the number of matches every team is playing at this stage of the season.
“It is what it is. The schedule is something that is not in our control. What is in our control is the use of our resources to make sure the players are ready to compete every two or three days and that's what we do.
“The club is helping us have good camps, good trips, good nutrition and to rest as well as possible to make sure the players can compete.”
But Riveiro said there's not much time for coaches to train players and that Pirates have been winning helps lift the players' spirits before and during matches.
“As coaches, we would like to have four or five days to prepare for every game, but we understand that now in football it's not possible. We have to use our capacity to design a strategy for players to rest as well as possible and for us to try to show the players the game we think is going to be played on Saturday.
“That's what we do, we don't waste time thinking about how easy or difficult it is. For the players, I think they like to compete more than anything else. So it's a mental thing, and now we're getting good results and that helps us not to feel tired or exhausted after the games. Sometimes it's more mental than physical. We're in a good moment and we're looking forward to Saturday's match.”
Riveiro said Bucs' form doesn't give them a licence to think Saturday's match will be easy.
“We know how difficult it is to win a cup match. Because of that there's no room for complacency. We know the game is going to be difficult. The players know and with the respect we have for the opponents, for sure we're going to find a way to perform our best.
“That's what we want, we want to our best version on Saturday. We're not thinking about which position we start the game from or form which is good for both teams. I have full respect for Chippa United. They're doing fantastic this year and we know it's going to be a complex game from every aspect, physical and tactical.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos