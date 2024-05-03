Immediately after winning the DStv Premiership title with a thumping 5-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena turned his attention to breaking the record for most points.
The Brazilians wrapped up their record-extending seventh successive league title with 62 points from 24 matches. They are within touching distance of surpassing the elusive record for most points in the 16-team Premiership era, which is 71.
That record was set by the rampant Sundowns of Pitso Mosimane in the 2015-2016 campaign, a combination which included players such as Denis Onyango, Themba Zwane, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, Leonardo Castro and Hlompho Kekana.
Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Brazilians, who are unbeaten after 24 matches, have six league matches remaining and could set a new record of 80 points if they win all those to amass 18 more points, a huge mark that would surely take a long time to break.
Sundowns came close to the 71-point mark last season but drew six of their last nine games to end on 70 points, a campaign where they suffered only two defeats and finished 16 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates.
“The 71 points record, why not go for it? It is there and if we get it, kudos, and if we don't get it, it will be unlucky and we will try again next time,” Mokwena said.
“Why not go for the next target — every mountain is there to be attempted to be climbed?
“The moment you climb that one you look for another one to climb, so why not go for 71 points and try to break it? Last season we got to 70 and it is possible.”
Mokwena said Downs also aim to end the season without defeat.
“Man plans but God decides — this is where we are and football is about winning and drawing and you enter the last few games with that. I am happy to see we are playing more without the fear of losing.
“We went through a period where our performances were based on not losing games and we had to remind the players we got this far because we were playing to win games.
“I am happy to see there is a shift with regards to that over the last four to five games.”
With the league wrapped up, Sundowns turn their attention to their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.
That match will be followed by a return to league action against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Wednesday.
