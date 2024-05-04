Belleau's penalties on either side of the break stretched Clermont's advantage to 31-18 and the Sharks appeared on the ropes.
Etzebeth drags the Sharks from the grave to qualify for Challenge Cup final
Sports reporter
Image: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images
The Sharks showed resilience and resolve to produce a result that will be etched in their folklore when they downed Clermont 32-31 in the semifinal of the Challenge Cup at the Stoop in London on Saturday.
It was a semifinal for the ages as the Sharks had to dig deep in the second half after being foiled and frustrated for the bulk of the match.
Their cause was aided in no smaller measure by man of the match Siya Masuku who contributed 22 points off the kicking tee to blast his team into the final.
While the flyhalf raised the flags, lock Eben Etzebeth raised his team from the grave. Etzebeth showed all his star quality as he dragged the rest of the Sharks pack with him after they were beaten to the punch at the ruck, the line-out and even the scrum in the first 50 minutes.
Whether it was Etzebeth's influence but loose forwards Phepsi Buthelezi and Vincent Tshituka also grew an arm and a leg as the match progressed.
Clermont made the vast experience of Marcos Kremer, Peceli Yato and Fritz Lee in their back row count in the first half. In the moments that mattered they displayed greater clarity — knowing when to pounce and when to bounce.
In veteran tight head prop Rabah Slimani, Clermont possess a wily operator and it took Bok loose head Ox Nche a while to come to grips with the challenge.
To add to their frustration the Sharks' line-out was dysfunctional.
Bongi Mbonambi failed to find his jumpers with the regularity you'd come to expect but Clermont didn't have it all their own way.
Eight first-half penalties came to bite them.
Though they held their defensive lines their recidivism cost them as Masuku kept hitting the mark.
Clermont however were the better team in possession and delivered some breathtaking play when in or around the Sharks' 22.
Their ability to shift gear when opportunity beckons is impressive.
Left-wing Joris Jurand scored two splendid tries, while fullback Alex Newsome added another in the first half.
Clermont however could only add a penalty in the second half with Belleau crucially missing two opportunities.
Crucially too the Sharks tightened the screws in defence. In the lead up to Jurand's second try Lukhanyo Am drifted wider thinking Nche was in a position to make a tackle on Yato but the flanker burst through.
By the time Aphelele Fassie presented a feeble challenge on Jurand the horse had probably bolted.
Newsome's try also drew defensive miscalculation from the Sharks.
They banged and barged towards the try line and ultimately Koch crabbed over to put his team back in the frame.
Drama ensued in the 63rd minute when Fassie was shown yellow for obstructing the excellent Jurand.
In his absence however a wonderful Tshituka offload to Am created a gap and then a overlap for Mapimpi to score in the corner.
Masuku nervelessly banged over the conversion to put the Sharks in the final and a proper shot at playing in the Champions Cup.
Scorers
Sharks (18) 32 — Tries: Vincent Koch, Makazole Mapimpi. Conversions: Siya Masuku (2). Penalties: Masuku (6).
Clermont (28) 31 — Tries: Joris Jurand (2), Alex Newsome. Conversions: Anthony Belleau (2). Penalties: Belleau (4).
