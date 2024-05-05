South African Rugby stole the show at the 17th South African Sports Awards held at Sun City in North West on Sunday as it walked away with seven accolades.
That came as no surprise as the ceremony came on the back of the Springboks' huge achievement of successfully defending their World Cup trophy in France late last year.
Bok captain Siya Kolisi walked away with the People's Choice Award voted for by South African sports fans.
Springboks, SA Rugby steal the show at SA Sports Awards at Sun City
Image: SA Sports Awards/X
Kolisi was also named Sport Star of the Year, Jacques Nienaber the Coach of the Year, Manie Libbok was the Newcomer of the Year and Eben Etzebeth walked away with the Sportsman of the Year.
The Springboks were the Team of the Year while SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was named Administrator of the Year.
Other notable winners on the night were sailor Kirsten Neuschäfer, who was named the Sportswoman of the Year, and Simone Kruger and Mpumelelo Mhlongo, who were named Sportswoman of the Year With a Disability and Sportsman of the Year With a Disability.
SA Sports Awards winners
