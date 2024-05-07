South Africa's aerial skills, particularly in the line-out, helped keep them in the game, with captain Van Heerden proving a tower of strength.
In the second half, however, they lost their authority in that area, while their scrum increasingly buckled under pressure. There was even the rare sight of an Australian heel against the head as the South Africans got pushed off the ball halfway through the second half.
When the Junior Boks went the direct route in possession, they looked potent. Flank Divan Fuller, lock Bathobele Hlekani, centres Philip-Albert van Niekerk and Jurenzo Julius all carried with gusto.
The Junior Boks' discipline, though, let them down.
Just before the 20th minute the match was potentially turned on its head. Loosehead Maqubela was first yellow-carded for an irresponsible cleanout at the ruck before a review concluded he deserved red. Under the regulations in use for this tournament it meant his permanent banishment but the Junior Boks could summon a replacement after 20 minutes.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Bok pack rose to the challenge. They were purposeful and precise at the ruck, exacting steals and they even mauled with menace.
Junior Boks go slip slidin’ away in U-20 Rugby Championship
Defeat to Aussies leaves South Africa bottom of the log
Sports reporter
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images
Set-piece implosion in the second half, ill discipline and soft moments in defence cost the Junior Springboks as they crashed to a 24-19 defeat to Australia in the inaugural Under-20 Rugby Championship in Queensland on Tuesday.
In an absorbing contest in which fortunes fluctuated wildly it was Australia, more spring-heeled in possession and more toothy in the set pieces, who carried the day.
The result leaves the Junior Boks bottom of the table after a draw and a defeat, while New Zealand stand atop with two wins.
While South Africa did well to again absorb pressure, they were left with too much to do in the absence of sustained excellence in the set pieces.
Again the Sunshine Coast Stadium was soaked in irony as rain, not dissimilar to last Thursday's torrential downpour, put a dampener on proceedings.
The South Africans, in particular, were disjointed and it was the home team that set the tone and showed greater resilience in the moments that mattered.
“It is disappointing losing a game like that,” said Junior Boks captain JF van Heerden. “It felt at times we lost against ourselves.
“There's hard work [ahead] and we will be coming back. There are always positives, but at the end of the day the game has to come together. It is back to the drawing board and we will be back on Sunday trying to make a statement.”
What would have been most dispiriting for the South Africans was the way they were bossed in the scrums.
Australia were under the cosh last week when Argentina clawed them in the scrum, but their change in personnel gave them a better grip on proceedings on Tuesday. The Junior Boks, this time without last week's captain and tighthead Zachary Porthen who is out with a hand injury, conceded a third-minute penalty at the set piece.
Losing loosehead prop Mabasa Maqubela to a red card in the 20th minute did not help their cause, but even after they were restored to a full complement they were back-pedalling in a facet in which they usually dominate Australia.
To be fair, the Junior Boks did well to repel them, especially slippery left-wing Angus Staniforth.
Junior Boks looking for improved effort against Australia
South Africa's aerial skills, particularly in the line-out, helped keep them in the game, with captain Van Heerden proving a tower of strength.
In the second half, however, they lost their authority in that area, while their scrum increasingly buckled under pressure. There was even the rare sight of an Australian heel against the head as the South Africans got pushed off the ball halfway through the second half.
When the Junior Boks went the direct route in possession, they looked potent. Flank Divan Fuller, lock Bathobele Hlekani, centres Philip-Albert van Niekerk and Jurenzo Julius all carried with gusto.
The Junior Boks' discipline, though, let them down.
Just before the 20th minute the match was potentially turned on its head. Loosehead Maqubela was first yellow-carded for an irresponsible cleanout at the ruck before a review concluded he deserved red. Under the regulations in use for this tournament it meant his permanent banishment but the Junior Boks could summon a replacement after 20 minutes.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Bok pack rose to the challenge. They were purposeful and precise at the ruck, exacting steals and they even mauled with menace.
Junior Boks held to thrilling draw
Despite being a man down, Van Heerden barged over in the 32nd minute after his team laid siege to the Australian try line.
The Aussies hit back immediately when Litelihle Bester's blindside defence left a lot to be desired.
Bester atoned when he rounded off after the Junior Boks' first sustained attack of the match at the three-quarter mark. He came from so far back he might have started his run in Perth as his momentum took him clear to hand the Boks the lead.
Australia again counterpunched when Shane Wilcox scored his second try, but the Junior Boks were dealt an even bigger blow a few minutes later. Hlekani copped a yellow card in attempting to defend a line-out maul and to add insult a penalty try was awarded.
Bester scored another with two minutes to go after good work from Julius, but they were already a beaten side.
In the earlier game, New Zealand U-20 beat Argentina U-20 43-20 to remain unbeaten. They play Australia on Sunday, while the Junior Boks will take on Argentina in the earlier kickoff.
Scorers:
Australia U20 (10) 24 — Tries: Shane Wilcox (2), penalty try. Conversions: Cullen Gray (2). Penalty: Gray.
South Africa U20 (7) 19 — Tries: JF van Heerden, Litelihle Bester (2). Conversions: Thurlon Williams (2).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos