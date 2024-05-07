Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say after 4-0 thumping
Erik ten Hag has run out of time at Manchester United and is unlikely to be given another year at the helm, former United players said in the wake of Monday's 4-0 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.
United's record 13th league defeat of the campaign left them in eighth place and facing the prospect of having no European football next season. They have conceded 81 goals in all competitions, their worst showing since the 1976-77 season.
“Tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin,” ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes told Premier League Productions.
“There was a lack of know-how from the team, a lack of effort which is the big disappointing thing.
“I've felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners but it just doesn't feel like it now. It's quite plain to see it feels like borrowed time.”
Michael Owen, who played for United from 2009-12, said the club's board should cut their losses and sack Ten Hag before the end of the season, with an FA Cup final against Manchester City still to play for.
“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season,” Owen said.
“I just wonder, there's just so much at stake, even if it's only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.”
United have three league games left, hosting leaders Arsenal and sixth-placed Newcastle United in their next two matches before winding up the campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion.
United's woes this season were laid bare again in the hammering, but Ten Hag believes he is the right man to fix a team that is limping to the end of the campaign and has vowed to fight on at the club.
United had several injury issues ahead of the game and were forced to play midfielder Casemiro at centre-back, where he was exposed on a number occasions as Palace’s mobile front three pulled their visitors apart.
The Red Devils have faced their most shots (618) in a single campaign. If they let in three more goals this term they will set a new mark for their most conceded.
“I will keep fighting, I have prepared the team in the best way I can,” Ten Hag told SkySports. “It [the performance] was not good enough and I have to take the responsibility for that.
“But I will find the energy and prepare them for the next game. We have nine points to play for and we have to fight for those.”
The manager refused to lay the blame on Casemiro alone for the poor defensive display.
“You can’t put it on one player, it is a team performance. We did not adapt to the different situations,” Ten Hag said. “It’s clear, we didn’t act how we want to, it’s not good enough.
“There are always reasons, everyone could see our backline today, where we had huge problems. But at the end of the day we have to deal with these issues and we should have done better.”
Michael Olise scored a brace as Palace completed a league double over United for the first time in their history.
United's makeshift defence was easily picked apart by Palace on several occasions as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were also on the scoresheet in the impressive win.
Among United's many injury absentees was Bruno Fernandes, the first time in his 230-game Old Trafford career he has missed a match with injury, but the ease with which they were beaten will be a huge concern for everyone at the club.
United’s next game is at home to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.
