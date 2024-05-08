Comeback kings Real Madrid stun Bayern to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid's Joselu scored twice in the final minutes as they fought back from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday that sent them through 4-3 on aggregate.

Real progressed to their sixth Champions League final in 10 years and will bid for a record-extending 15th title against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.