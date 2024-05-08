Comeback kings Real Madrid stun Bayern to reach Champions League final
Real Madrid's Joselu scored twice in the final minutes as they fought back from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday that sent them through 4-3 on aggregate.
Real progressed to their sixth Champions League final in 10 years and will bid for a record-extending 15th title against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.
LOS BLANCOS ARE BACK IN THE #UCL FINAL 🏆— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 8, 2024
Joselu scores two late goals to beat Bayern 👏⚪ pic.twitter.com/n5soh9ArHL
In a repeat of their spectacular semi-final comeback win over Manchester City two years ago, they saw their opponents take the lead after Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies scored from a counter attack in the 68th minute.
But Joselu climbed off the bench to equalise following a calamitous error from Manuel Neuer in the 88th minute and, two minutes later, he shinned a second into the Bayern goal from a cross by Antonio Ruediger.
Reuters
