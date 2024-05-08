Sport

Comeback kings Real Madrid stun Bayern to reach Champions League final

By Fernando Kallas - 09 May 2024
Federico Valverde, Joselu, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid celebrate after the team's victory in the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against FC Bayern Münich at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday night.
Federico Valverde, Joselu, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid celebrate after the team's victory in the Uefa Champions League semifinal second leg against FC Bayern Münich at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday night.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid's Joselu scored twice in the final minutes as they fought back from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a dramatic 2-1 second-leg win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday that sent them through 4-3 on aggregate.

Real progressed to their sixth Champions League final in 10 years and will bid for a record-extending 15th title against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

In a repeat of their spectacular semi-final comeback win over Manchester City two years ago, they saw their opponents take the lead after Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies scored from a counter attack in the 68th minute.

But Joselu climbed off the bench to equalise following a calamitous error from Manuel Neuer in the 88th minute and, two minutes later, he shinned a second into the Bayern goal from a cross by Antonio Ruediger. 

Reuters

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘Africa keeps getting pushed down’: Botswana president on electricity, new age ...
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women