Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns outplay Arrows but settle for a point

Ten-man Mamelodi Sundowns preserved their unbeaten DStv Premiership record in 2023-24 and the tireless Brazilians could have done more than that, missing chances as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday night.

Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa received a red card in the 47th minute for a foul on Nhlanha Zwane as the Brazilians soldiered to a mostly dominant performance in their 55th match of the season.

Arrows became the first team to give Downs a guard of honour onto the pitch after coach Rulani Mokwena’s side wrapped up their record-extending seventh Premiership title in succession thrashing Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Having secured the crown, Sundowns are aiming to add more treasures to the chest, striving to go a full season unbeaten and beat their Premiership record for the 16-team era set in 2015-16 of 71. Downs went to 63 points from 25 games.