It is all systems go at Sisa Dukashe for the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe league decider on Sunday(1pm) after SAFA Eastern Cape affirmed and stated the off-the field issues are immobilized.
The decider will play between Bizana-based team FC Ravens and Gqebera's Highbury and will determine who represents the province in the national playoffs in Upington in June.
It will pen out while Sinenkani are seeking legal advice over the arbitration outcome of a case involving rivals FC Ravens.
Safa arbitration ruled in favour of FC Ravens on Tuesday evening in their dispute against archrivals Sinenkani, stating that they must be handed three points.
With the league had finished three weeks ago, this meant that Ravens were stream A winners on 44 points and overtake Sinenkani who have 43 points on the log.
Sinenkani spokesperson Lixolile Petela told the Dispatch during the week that they were not happy with the verdict and were going to consult with their lawyers on the way forward to the matter.
He assured they were not going to let the case go up into pipe smoke.
By Friday, Safa provincial secretary Sikelela Mtangayi said Sinenkani had not filed any appeal regarding the arbitration decision on Tuesday.
" There's nothing of yet from them, we are preparing for the decider now and as things stand everything is set for what is promising to be a good game between the sides," he said.
With Nedbank Cup-experienced team FC Ravens in the thick of things in the decider and Highbury, who lost only one of their 15 matches this season, Mtangayi was confident winner of the two teams were capable of changing the province’s fortunes at the nationals.
Bizana Pondo Chiefs were the last Eastern Cape side to win the national playoffs and gain promotion to the second flight, in 2020.
DispatchLIVE
ABC Motsepe blockbuster between Highbury and Ravens all set
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix
