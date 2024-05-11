Mettlesome Bulldogs downed by Cheetahs after tough battle in EL

ANATHI WULUSHE
If there was ever a game where the score did not reflect the game, it was Border Bulldogs, 57-14 loss to the Free State Cheetahs in the SA Cup on Friday afternoon.
Tipped to fall by a heavy margin in reference to their previous outings against Currie Cup teams in the competition Bulldogs stood resolute and put up a tough fight in the first 40 minutes and went in the break 24-14.
Though the Cheetahs piled 33 points in the second half, head coach David Dobela would have somewhat been happy with the boxes they ticked in their overall game.
The boxes include that of the first half performance, not losing a scrum the whole game, a 70% plus line out success and their general play.
It was a match up the Bulldogs from the minute the schedule of the competition was announced they dubbed the toughest.
This is mainly because the Cheetahs are the defending Currie Cup champions and have experienced players who have played in the EPCR Challenge Cup versus creme del creme of European teams.
The Cheetahs had 2007 Springbok Rugby World Cup Winner Ruan Pieenar on their match day 23, under blue skies in Police Park in East London.
Those who made their way to the stadium between 3pm and 5pm were given a treat of the replica of 'David vs Goliath' scripture in the opening stages of the game.
Like in the bible, Bulldogs hit the first blow through Liyema Maqabasa and shook the overconfident Chetaahs.
The winger Maqabase finished off a well-constructed set piece play from the back a scrum within the Cheetahs 22 metre.
Despite being on top and Dobela over the moon on the stands after the try, inconsistent discipline in defense let down the Bulldogs.
They conceded three consecutive tries in the next twenty minutes after Maqabse scored with Peirre Uys, Andell Loubser and Mzwanele Zito the recipients for the Chetaahs.
With three minutes left till the break Simuthembile Ntleki showed again why he is regarded the best young prospect in the Border region.
Under immerse pressure, the winger kept his cool and dotted down a tricky bounced grubber. But the Cheetahs quickly answered with Jooste Nel crossing over the white chalk.
From there it was one way traffic for the Cheetahs as they took control of the second stanza and claimed their eight win of the competition and moved closer to securing yet another final.
While the defeat was Border's eight of the competition, it provided them with a lot of positives and was a good measure of where the team is at going to the Currie Cup First Division, later on the year.
