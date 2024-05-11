Richards Bay stun Pirates at Orlando and relegate Cape Town Spurs

Within a short space of time on Saturday, this hotly contested race for next season's Champions League between Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates turned and twisted.

The turn came in the afternoon when Moroka Swallows stunned Stellenbosch 2-0 at Dobsonville Stadium and the twist was applied by Richards Bay who shocked Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

Stellenbosch's loss handed the favour to Pirates but the Buccaneers fluffed their lines as they handed back the advantage to Stellies with the loss to Richards Bay in front of a passionate crowd.

This turn of events means Stellenbosch still enjoys a one-point lead over Pirates on the DStv Premiership standings with two rounds of matches remaining where both teams will be going for broke to see who join Sundowns in the Champions League.

It also means that Cape Town Spurs have been relegated after one season back in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as they can only get to 25 points and Richards Bay are already on 27.

In their remaining matches, Stellenbosch have Sundowns and Richards Bay while Pirates will wrap up their campaign against TS Galaxy and SuperSport United in the next two weeks of the run in.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made three changes to the team that beat Chippa United 2-0 during the week with Olisah Ndah, Miguel Timm and Phillip Ndlondlo replacing Thabiso Sesane, Makhehleni Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha.

For Richards Bay, coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi went with his tried and tested team made of key players like goalkeeper Salim Magoola, Lwandile Mabuya and Simphiwe Mncineka in defence.

On the advanced position, Vilakazi showed faith in inspirational midfielder Sanele Barnes, Langelihle Mhlongo, Somila Ntsundwana and khuda Myaba to test the Pirates defence that was marshalled by Tapelo Xoki and Ndah.

Richards Bay opened the scoring after 35 minutes when Barns struck home from close range as he benefitted from a ball that deflected off the body of Ndlondlo into his path.

On second look, it appeared that Ndlondlo handled the ball that was from Ntshundwane and it was likely going to be a penalty because referee Christopher Kistoor was not too far from action.

Pirates came back stronger in the second half and in one of their most notable early chances, Mofokeng's well-taken curling shot bounced off the cross bar with Magoola beaten.

Pirates were lucky not to have Mabasa sent off after the break as his tackle on Mabuya was over the top and Kistoor didn't even issue a yellow card to the annoyance of Richards Bay players.

This vital three points means Richards Bat have avoided automatic relegation but they are still involved in the battle to duck the dreaded promotional play-offs with other teams that are at the bottom half of the table.