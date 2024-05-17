Jaden stoked by Hendrikse reunion at Sharks
Before his death in 2023, renowned Eastern Cape sports administrator Brian Hendrikse, father of Lions’ flyhalf Jordan and Springbok scrumhalf Jaden, said he wanted to see his sons play professionally for the same team. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.