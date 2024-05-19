Sport

Al Ahly and Esperance play out draw in Champions League final first leg

By Mark Gleeson - 19 May 2024
Hussein Elshahat of Al Ahly is challenged by Mohamed Ben Hamida of Esperance Tunis in the Caf Champions League final first leg match at Stade Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades, Tunisia on Saturday night.
Image: BackpagePix

Holders Al Ahly of Egypt held out for a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League final at Esperance of Tunisia, putting them in an advantageous position for next week’s return in Cairo.

Al Ahly are looking to extend their dominance of club football on the continent with a fourth Champions League success in the last five seasons, and a record-extending 12th overall.

They had a defensive approach to the away match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès and restricted their hosts to a single early chance that Esperance’s Brazilian import Rodrigo Rodrigues headed wide of goal.

It proved a dour encounter with no other chances in the match.

It is Esperance’s first final appearance since winning the Champions League in 2019. They are bidding for a fifth continental title.

The second leg will be played in Cairo on Saturday.

Reuters

