Al Ahly and Esperance play out draw in Champions League final first leg
Holders Al Ahly of Egypt held out for a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League final at Esperance of Tunisia, putting them in an advantageous position for next week’s return in Cairo.
Al Ahly are looking to extend their dominance of club football on the continent with a fourth Champions League success in the last five seasons, and a record-extending 12th overall.
Thank you for your amazing support
We are waiting for you next Saturday in Cairo
They had a defensive approach to the away match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès and restricted their hosts to a single early chance that Esperance’s Brazilian import Rodrigo Rodrigues headed wide of goal.
It proved a dour encounter with no other chances in the match.
In the first leg of the CAF Champions League final between Esperance of Tunisia and Al Ahly of Egypt, Esperance fans were keen to send a strong message to the world
As a fan of Al-Ahli, I thank the fans of Esperance for their solidarity and standing by the Palestinian…
It is Esperance’s first final appearance since winning the Champions League in 2019. They are bidding for a fifth continental title.
The second leg will be played in Cairo on Saturday.
Reuters