Liverpool deliver emotional farewell for Klopp, Spurs in Europa League

Liverpool delivered much-loved manager Juergen Klopp a victory in his final game with the team on Sunday, a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in an emotional Premier League season finale.

Man City clinched the league with a 3-1 victory at Etihad Stadium that consigned Arsnnal to second place despite a 2-1 comeback win against Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah scored on a day that did not affect Liverpool's third-placed finish in the table, but one that Reds fans had been dreading since the 56-year-old German manager announced in late-January that he would leave the club at season's end after almost nine years at the helm.

Klopp's men, who were on course to give their beloved manager a fairy-tale ending before a string of bad results last month derailed their title challenge, finished the season on 82 points, nine behind winners Man City.

Wolves were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute when Nelson Semedo was sent off for his ugly tackle on Mac Allister.