Tristan Stubbs highlights IPL’s power game, which Proteas hope to use

Ahead of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Tristan Stubbs was most likely still trying to secure a spot and earn a new contract for next year.

As that tournament reaches its conclusion this week, and despite the Delhi Capitals missing out on a playoff berth, Stubbs’ future is virtually secured. In all the devastation wrought by batters in that tournament, Stubbs has been among the most destructive.

The 23-year-old has emerged from the competition with his reputation enhanced, and as a result the Proteas go into the World Cup as one of the most feared teams in the tournament. The batting order could run from No 3 to No 6 like this: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Stubbs.

Stubbs, who showed the seriousness with which he wanted to approach his batting by making a hundred on a turning track for the South Africa A side in Sri Lanka last year, has shown plenty of confidence in the past 18 months. The IPL stage has provided proof it could be sustained at a high level in a pressurised environment.