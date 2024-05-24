Sport

Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez as manager

By Reuters - 24 May 2024
FC Barcelona have sacked Xavi Hernandez as coach of the Spanish giants.
Image: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernández, the LaLiga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming him in the job for the 2024-2025 campaign.

“Today [Friday] FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-2025 season,” Barcelona said.

“Barcelona thank Xavi for his work as coach as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain and wishes him every future success.

“He will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla.”

