History beckons for Rulani Mokwena and Sundowns on final day of the season
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Coach Rulani Mokwena and his all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns side are on the cusp of South African football immortality.
The Brazilians, who won the DStv Premiership with six matches to spare, go into their last match of the season against Cape Town City on Saturday looking to achieve an unprecedented feat of going the entire season without defeat.
If Sundowns go over the line at Loftus against City, they will become the second team in world football recently to go through an entire season unbeaten after Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen did the same in the German Bundesliga.
The Brazilians have already broken a number of records during the campaign and are on course for more as they look to increase their tally for the biggest points gap between the leader and second-placed team.
While Sundowns chase records, others are fighting for a place in the top eight where Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Golden Arrows and Chippa United are fighting for one spot to qualify for the MTN8 competition.
The slight advantage is with Amakhosi, who are in eighth spot going into the last round and they will be fancied to get all three points against already relegated Cape Town Spurs at the Cape Town Stadium.
However, even with a win, Chiefs could still be overtaken by AmaZulu or Polokwane City if they win their last matches against Golden Arrows or TS Galaxy by a large margin because they are level on points (36) and separated by goal difference.
Chiefs' goal difference is -3, AmaZulu -4 and Polokwane -7.
Another area of focus going into final day of the season is at bottom of the table, where Royal AM and Richards Bay are involved in a fight to avoid dropping to the promotion-relegation playoffs.
Spurs were automatically relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) two weeks ago and fourth-from-bottom Swallows are safe from the second-last-placed playoffs position.
That leaves the team that occupies that position, Richards Bay (27 points and a -14 goal difference) in a desperate position and needing a win at King Zwelithini Stadium against a Stellenbosch who will not want to allow the second place they occupy to slip in their battle with Bucs.
If Bay can beat Stellies, they need Royal (30 points) to lose against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium.
The one statistic giving Bay a glimmer of hope is AM have a worse goal difference (-20), so a win for the Durban side and defeat for their Pietermaritzburg neighbours will leave Royal in the playoffs.
In the playoffs, which start on June 2, Richards Bay or Royal AM will find determined University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Baroka from the MFC, who qualified in second and third place respectively in their league last weekend.
DStv Premiership final round — Saturday (all 3pm):
AmaZulu v Golden Arrows (Moses Mabhida Stadium)
Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City (Loftus)
Moroka Swallows v Royal AM (Dobsonville Stadium)
Richards Bay v Stellenbosch (King Zwelithini Stadium)
Cape Town Spurs v Kaizer Chiefs (Athlone Stadium)
Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United (Orlando Stadium),
Chippa United v Sekhukhune United (Buffalo City Stadium)
Polokwane City v TS Galaxy (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium)
